Chandigarh: Respite for patients as elective surgeries resume at GMSH, GMCH

In a huge relief for patients, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, have decided to resume elective surgeries.

However, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has yet to take a call on these procedures.

Elective surgeries are planned in advance and do not involve a medical emergency.

While emergency services continued, elective surgeries and out-patient departments (OPDs) in these three government hospitals were suspended after a sudden surge in the Covid-19 infections in April.

“Since the cases have been dropping, we will start conducting two to three elective surgeries daily. In another fortnight, the number will be increased to 12-15 surgeries to reduce the pendency of cases. Before the pandemic struck, the hospital was performing over 25 surgeries on a daily basis, including the emergency ones,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director of the UT health department and medical superintendent, GMSH-16.

He added that the hospital was also attending to nearly 1,300 people daily at the OPDs.

At GMCH-32, director-principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur said, “Orders have been issued to resume elective surgeries, but we have not decided on resuming physical OPDs for now. We have extended the teleconsultation timings and will contact the patients whose surgeries are pending.”

PGIMER’s official spokesperson Dr Ashok Kumar said, “We are also deliberating on resuming elective surgeries and OPDs for physical consultations. A decision will be taken soon.”