Chandigarh’s Bicycle safety campaign gets rolling

Taking the road safety initiative forward, a bicycle safety campaign was launched on Tuesday.

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has joined hands with a Patiala-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sadak for organising road safety enhancers camps promoting the use of reflective stickers, reflective tags, reflective wristbands, reflective jackets.

Chandigarh Smart City Limited chief executive officer chief Anindita Mitra launched the campaign’s new chapter in the presence of Sadak’s chief functionary Ravee Singh Ahluwalia at Sector 17 by pasting reflective stickers on bicycles of labourers and other citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Mitra said the initiative was started by Sadak in 2017 with the motive of serving the society’s weaker section and protecting them from road mishap and promoting visibility for night time or under foggy conditions by making use of reflective stickers.

She added that teams, along with volunteers and mascots, have been organising road safety enhancers camps for over four years now and have covered around 12,000 bicycles at various labour chowks, cycle stands and schools in the states of Punjab and Haryana.

The campaign’s expenditure will be borne by the Patiala foundation, with CSCL providing only the platform to volunteers, who will paste stickers on bicycles across the city locations including Labour Chowk, Manimajra, Maloya among others.