Chandigarh’s active Covid cases breach 100 mark after 7 months

With 20 more Chandigarh residents testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, the city’s active cases surged past the 100 mark, a first in nearly seven months. The fresh cases pushed Chandigarh’s daily positivity rate – the number of samples testing positive – to 5.60%. A total of 395 samples were tested over the last 24 hours and 20 turned out to be positive. (HT File Photo)

It was on September 16, 2022, last that Chandigarh had 109 active cases. Ever since, their number had remained in two digits, until they reached 110 on Sunday.

The patients found infected on Sunday include 10 females and males each. They are residents of Sectors 8, 11, 20, 23, 32, 38, 42, 48, 50 and 52, Behlana, Burail, Dhanas, Kajheri, Khuda Alisher, Manimajra and PGIMER campus. So far, the administration has identified no cluster areas.

The fresh cases pushed Chandigarh’s daily positivity rate – the number of samples testing positive – to 5.60%. A total of 395 samples were tested over the last 24 hours and 20 turned out to be positive.

Notably, as many as 110 new Covid cases have surfaced in Chandigarh in the one week between March 27 and April 2.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started in March 2020, 99,533 people have contracted the infection in Chandigarh.

266 active cases in tricity

Mohali and Panchkula also recorded 21 and 24 new infections, respectively, pushing the tricity’s active caseload to 266.

After 239 tests in Panchkula on Sunday, 24 were found positive, leading to a total of 57 active cases.

In Mohali, 21 of 329 people tested were found infected, bringing the total number of active cases to 99.

Since the Covid-19 breakout, the total number of cases reported in Panchkula is 63,539, while Mohali’s tally stands at 101,329.

‘Residents must exercise caution’

Amid the rising cases, Dr Suman Singh, director, health and family welfare, Chandigarh, has advised that caution needs to be exercised.

“It is essential that everyone follows the Covid safety protocols, including wearing masks in public, maintaining social distancing and keeping hands sanitised. If there are any complications, individuals should report to the hospital early,” she said.

“As before, Covid patients should remain isolated at home and monitor themselves for any danger signs, especially those who are elderly or have other comorbid illnesses. Fortunately, few patients are requiring hospitalisation because of severe symptoms or respiratory failure,” she added.

According to health experts, the Covid symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, body aches and abdominal discomfort, and they typically last for 3-7 days. Therefore, the disease seems to be similar to other flu-like illnesses that are currently widespread, making Covid testing essential.