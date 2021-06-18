Chandigarh’s Covid cases drop to lowest in 116 days

For the second time in the past four days, the tricity logged less than 100 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and Chandigarh, too, saw its cases dropping to the lowest in 116 days.

As many as 78 people tested positive in the tricity, down from 101 on Wednesday.

Panchkula reported just eight cases, Mohali 38 and Chandigarh 32, a first since February 21 when 28 cases were recorded.

Six people died in the tricity for the second consecutive day, including three each in UT and Mohali, while Panchkula had no death for the second day in a row.

The daily positivity rate was again less than 2% in Chandigarh and Panchkula, but 3% in Mohali.

Tricity’s active cases showed further decline, dropping from 1,270 a day ago to 1,189 on Wednesday. As many as 627 patients are recuperating in Mohali, followed by 432 in Chandigarh and 130 in Panchkula. The recovery rate continued to remain over 97% across the three jurisdictions.

Those who died in Chandigarh were a 90-year-old woman from Sector 43, a 77-year-old man from Manimajra and a 57-year-old man from Sector 44.