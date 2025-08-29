Chandigarh’s educational institutes: How a father’s 6-yr battle ensured OBC reservation

Dhruvi Yadav had dreamt of becoming a dermatologist since she was a child. Viney Yadav (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In 2019, when she appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), she secured an All-India Rank of 45,785. Elated, she applied for MBBS admission at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota, hoping her dream would soon be fulfilled. But she was told the college doesn’t provide OBC reservation.

From here, started Dhruvi and her father Viney Yadav’s legal battle as they filed a civil writ petition on August 26, 2019, in the Punjab and Haryana high court to quash the GMCH prospectus for not providing OBC reservation.

They went on to file a special leave petition against high court’s order in the Supreme Court (SC). From 2019 to 2025, the case was listed more than 40 times in SC but not taken up, mainly heard since January, 2025.

Initially Yadav hired a lawyer for the case but due to financial constraints, he started appearing in the court himself as he is a law graduate.

Their long battle paid off and on July 30, 2025, the SC ordered the UT administration to implement 27% OBC reservation in Chandigarh in a staggered manner. The college was told to implement 3% reservation from this academic session and gradually increase it to 27% in six years. As a result, GMCH-32 opened its portal for OBC candidates for the first time, reserving three seats in the UT pool.

The three-bench judge, including chief justice of India BR Gavai, justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice K Vinod Chandran, further ruled that the reservation be provided not just in medical colleges but in all higher educational institutes in the city, extending its benefits to more students.

Yadav says, “OBC reservation is supported by Constitutional amendments and Acts, and having studied other similar cases, I was hopeful that my daughter would get a seat in the medical college.”

But Dhruvi is now a BDS graduate. “In the initial years, I was hopeful that I would get an MBBS seat but I didn’t think the case would go on for six years and more. While my dream may not be fulfilled, I am happy that other OBC students will get the reservation benefits now,” she said.