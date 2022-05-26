Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s female athletes shine in national level event
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s female athletes shine in national level event

Chandigarh’s Opinder stood first in discus throw (16.77) event in the women’s 60+ age group and Chaitaly won the gold medal in shot put at the 4th National Masters Games in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
The athletes from Chandigarh who brought laurels for the city at the 4th National Masters Games in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 26, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh-based athletes Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chaitaly Nandy, Raj Kala and Sandhya cornered glory during the recently conducted 4th National Masters Games in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Opinder stood first in discus throw (16.77) event in the women’s 60+ age group and Chaitaly won the gold medal in shot put and a bronze in discus throw in the 45+ age group. Raj Kala won bronze in discus throw in the 35+ age group, while Sandhya bagged gold in the 200-metre race and silver in 100-metre race in the 30+ age group.

Opinder and Kala regularly practice at the Sports Complex in Sector 7, Chandigarh. It was Opinder’s first time participating in a national tournament and she had won as many as 27 medals in state meets earlier.

“It was my maiden national-level event and I am thrilled to have won a medal. The win has raised my confidence level and now I will be preparing to qualify for Masters World Games and Asian Level Masters Games. I am eyeing success in the upcoming nationals to be played in Vadodara, Gujarat, next month,” said Opinder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP