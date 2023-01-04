Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh’s Govt College of Education launches 5-day upskilling course

Published on Jan 04, 2023 01:25 AM IST

The course, ‘Upskilling employability of pupil teachers’ will be taught from January 2 to January 7 under the guidance of Ravneet Chawla. A cultural programme was also organised at Government College of Education Sector 20 D, Chandigarh,as a part of the ongoing value-added course, ‘The Science  of Happiness.’ (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Government College of Education Sector 20 D, Chandigarh, launched a five-day course to upskill teachers on Monday.

The course, ‘Upskilling employability of pupil teachers’ will be taught from January 2 to January 7 under the guidance of Ravneet Chawla. A lecture was also organised on ‘Global Opportunities, 7Cs and preparing multi-tasking teachers’ and on ‘First Impression: Bearing yourself correctly.’ on Tuesday.  In the latter session, model and actress Samaira Sandhu encouraged students to develop life skills to deal with real-life situations.

A cultural programme was also organised as a part of the ongoing value-added course, ‘The Science  of Happiness.’ Students performed classical dance, Haryanvi dance, Manipuri dance, kavali, group song as part of the activities.

Extending New Year’s greetings , principal Sapna Nanda urged students and teachers to lead a life rooted in vedic values and principles.

