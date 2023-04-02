Chandigarh records 10% hike in GST collection in March

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 02, 2023 02:53 AM IST

As per the data shared by the ministry of finance, the Chandigarh administration collected ₹202 crore in GST in March this year, ₹18 crore more than the GST collected in the same month in 2022.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh witnessed a 10.09% hike in the collection of gross goods and services tax (GST) in the month of March, as compared to corresponding period of last year. The hike comes after a marginal increase in February.

In February, the GST collection increased by just 5% and stood at 188 crore. It was only 10 crore higher than the GST collected during the corresponding period of 2022. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In February, the GST collection increased by just 5% and stood at 188 crore. It was only 10 crore higher than the GST collected during the corresponding period of 2022.

The finance ministry did not release the state-wise data for January this year.

After a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December 2022 had increased by 33% last year, against the revenue generated during the corresponding period of 2021.

In December 2022, UT collected 218 crore, 54 crore more than the GST collection in the same month in 2021.

In November 2022, the gross GST collection dipped by 3% as compared to November 2021, the first instance in the 2022-23 fiscal year. The collection stood at 175 crore, 5 crore lower than that in November 2021.

In October last year, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at 203 crore, 45 crore higher than the collection in the corresponding period of 2021.

In September 2022, the UT had witnessed 35% jump in GST collection. The collection stood at 206 crore, 54 crore higher than September 2021.

In May last year, a 29% increase was recorded at 167 crore, 37 crore more than that in the same period of 2021.

In April 2022, the collection stood at 249 crore, a 22% jump from the 203 crore collected in April 2021.

