Chandigarh’s mini Covid centres now open to all tricity residents

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST
A mini Covid centre set up at the community centre in Sector 47, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With more oxygen beds now available with the mini Covid-care centres in the city, the UT administration on Wednesday stated that the facilities were open to all residents of the tricity.

UT adviser Manoj Parida, while inaugurating the fifth such facility at the Sector-47 community centre, said, “Thanks to great voluntary efforts of local organisations, we have 100 oxygen beds available for Covid patients, with free medical treatment. Any patient from the tricity is welcome. This 20-bed mini Covid centre has been set up by the Rotary Satellite Club of Chandigarh in association with the administration.”

Four other mini centres with 134 beds are functional and 84 patients are admitted there.

Earlier in the day, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore also held a meeting with UT officials on the working of the mini Covid centre, and decided that additional facilities would be set up only after 70% of the existing ones were occupied.

The administrator directed the officials to ensure the quality of food being given in government hospitals and the centres is checked regularly and only fresh and nutritious food is supplied to the patients.

Badnore thanked residents, traders, shopkeepers, etc, for their cooperation and for bearing with Covid curfew restrictions that had possibly prevented many more infections and even fatalities. The hardships borne by them have started bearing fruits with the visible plateauing of the Covid caseload in the city, he added.

