Chandigarh’s Nature Interpretation Centre off the ground

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday inaugurated a Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC) in Kansal forest area at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.

The centre, developed by UT department of forests and wildlife, has been established to meet the general curiosity of visitors on the subject of wildlife apart from imparting knowledge and acting as an information source of nature education.

Speaking of the centre, Purohit said, “NIC will help to draw the attention of nature lovers and environmentalists towards Chandigarh’s premier nature-centric place. The Forest Department, Chandigarh has done a lot of soil and moisture conservation activities inside Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary which in turn helps in checking of silt flowing into Sukhna Lake.”

The NIC centre will depict catchment of Sukhna Lake and the effect of various soil and moisture conservation works. It will also include 3D models of certain herbivores and other mammals; posters on medicinal plants birds, butterflies, reptiles and different faunal species of the region; display of floral diversity, placing trees section of indigenous trees by showcasing annual rings; display of threats to the wildlife and forests areas and interactive activities for the children.

Visitors can visit the centre after obtaining necessary permissions from the forest department, UT administration, Paryavaran Bhawan (2nd Floor), Sector 19-B.

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher lauded the department’s efforts for taking such initiatives and imparting nature’s true knowledge to people, especially young minds.