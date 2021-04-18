Chandigarh’s PGIMER running out of beds for Covid patients

Seeing a faster inflow of Covid-19 patients, the dedicated facility at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, has been stretched to its initial capacity with just nine beds of the total 253 remaining vacant on Saturday afternoon.

The bed occupancy, which was around 66% just 10 days back, has now reached 96%, prompting the hospital authorities to consider opening new areas to accommodate patients.

“The situation is worrisome as more patients who have moderate to severe illness are coming to the institute. The inflow is not only from Chandigarh but from other states as well. These patients come to the emergency, are tested positive for the virus and are shifted to the dedicated Covid-19 facility,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

Currently, 94 patients are from Punjab, followed by 65 from Chandigarh, 46 from Haryana and 17 from Himachal Pradesh.

“More than 50% of the patients in the dedicated facility are young, which was not the case earlier. The new strain is targeting the young population as they are more mobile. Though there are fewer fatalities in such cases, hospitalisation is needed,” said Dr GD Puri, head of the Covid-19 management committee at PGIMER.

A senior doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said that around four patients lose the battle against the virus everyday at the PGIMER.

While the institute has shut down routine healthcare services to dedicate more workforce to manage the pandemic, it is concerned about its impact.

“We will add more beds as the need arises, but we have to make a proper balance with emergency services the hospitals offer to neighbouring states. We have the resources, but the demand at this time is also increasing. Each facility available should be utilised to its capacity,” said Dr Jagat Ram.

Other hospitals better placed

Although in other city hospitals the occupancy is relatively low, the health authorities have said that more dedicated beds are being earmarked keeping in view the surge.

For instance, at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, the initial capacity, including ICU beds, is just 65 beds, of which 57 are occupied.

“We are adding around 155 beds at GMCH-32 campus, out of which 23 will have ventilator support as patients with serious complications are being hospitalised now. Similarly, of 100 beds at the Sector 48 facility, 17 will have ventilator support,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal, GMCH.

Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, UT health department, said: “Panjab University hostels, which were earmarked as Covid care centres, are being opened from Monday. We are also adding more beds with oxygen support at GMSH, Sector 16.”