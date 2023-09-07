Chandigarh’s Ravinder Chaudhary appointed chef de mission for Asian Games

Chandigarh-based Ravinder Chaudhary and secretary of Athletic Federation of India (AFI) has been appointed deputy chef de mission with the Indian contingent for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, which will be held next month after being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Indian contingent comprises a total of 850 athletes. In the past as well, Chaudhary has been manager of the Indian athletics team at various prestigious events like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games among others.

Chandigarh Golf League’s second season to tee off on Sept 26

Chandigarh The highly-anticipated second season of the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) will get underway from September 26 at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. This season, 21 teams comprising over 350 golfers will vie for top honours, one more than last year. Teams including Canam Raptors, Green Gators, Signature By KLV, Captain’s 18, Hunting Hawks, Sleepy Owl Chargers, Chandigarh Gladiators, Moksha Royals, Soaring Eagles, Empire, Netsmartz Tigers, Sultan of Swing, Fairway Comets, Partee Panthers, Swinging Samurai, Golf Masters, Pirates of the Greens, Tee Birds, Golf Ninjas, Punjab Aces and The Mulligans will be seen in action over the one-month long tournament, which will conclude on October 22. Canam Raptors had clinched the 2022 title after their 4-3 win over Punjab Aces in the summit clash.

Cricket trials on Sept 9

Chandigarh The Government Model Senior Secondary School Cricket Academy, Sector 19, will hold trials to select Under-16, Under-19 and senior trainees to represent UT Cricket Association for the session 2023-24. The trials will be held at 7 am on Saturday (September 9) at the school ground. Interested players can contact Surinder Baijee at +91 98140 35355 for more information.

Purohit greets people on Janmashtami

Chandigarh Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on the occasion of Janmashtami. In his message, Purohit said that Lord Krishna’s life and teachings included the message of well-being and virtue. He propagated the concept of “nishkam karma” and enlightened the people about the attainment of the ultimate truth through the path of “dharma”.

UT carries out fresh inspection at Berkeley complex

Chandigarh UT Estate office on Wednesday carried out a fresh inspection of Berkeley Realtech Limited’s commercial complex in the Industrial Area, Phase I, against building violations and misuse proceedings. The team has submitted its report to assistant estate officer Khuspreet Kaur. Earlier, a team led by sub-divisional magistrate (East) sealed the complex on September 1 on the directions of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee for allegedly violating environmental norms. The owners of the Berkeley commercial complex had earlier filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging a series of notices issued by the estate office within a short span of 20 days.

Sec-42 man booked for assaulting, threatening neighbours

Chandigarh Police booked a resident of Attawa, Sector 42, for allegedly assaulting his neighbours and threatening them with a country-made pistol over a parking dispute. The accused, Sanju, was booked following the complaint of Shivam Yadav, who told police that the accused frequently parked his scooter in the middle of the street. “On Monday, when my mother asked him to park the scooter on the side, the accused assaulted and abused her and my brother Saurav. He brought a country made pistol which he pointed at us but the neighbours intervened,” Yadav said. The accused has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Aspiring singer held with 22.33 gm heroin

Chandigarh Police’s district crime cell arrested a 23-year-old aspiring singer with 22.33 gm heroin near the T-point, Sector 33, on Wednesday. The accused, Rudraksh of Sector 32, was nabbed by the patrol team and booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 34 police station. During interrogation, the accused Rudraksh told police that he used to purchase drugs from Rajpura and Ferozepur and had been selling it in tricity for the last 18 months. He was investing the money in launching his singing career through a YouTube channel. The accused has been sent to a three-day police remand.

PSEB students to design textbook covers

Mohali Punjab School Education Board is holding a competition for students to design covers of their own textbooks. Board secretary Avikesh Gupta said students can file their art in digital format (JPEG, PNG etc.) at apo.material.pseb@gmail.com up to 5 pm on September 30. “The cover designs which top in the competition shall be used for text book cover print along with name of designer on it and the topper shall be given a cash reward of ₹5,000 too,” Gupta said.