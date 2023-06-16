Chandigarh: National elder line reunites 13 seniors with families in a year

The Chandigarh chapter of the national toll-free helpline for senior citizens helped reunite 13 elders with their families since its launch in February last year.

In a period of 16 months, the helpline has proved to be of great service in resolving complaints of senior citizens. On average, it received 500 calls a day with total calls between April 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, at 6,027. The categories of complaints included follow-up actionable calls at 5,760.

Director social welfare, women and child development Palika Arora said, “The helpline is of great help as the senior citizens share their issues with the team and we try to sort them out. We urge them to use the helpline number.”

Giving an instance of how the helpline has rescued many, Arora said, “Last month with the help of the number, the department of social welfare united an 87-year-old woman with her family. On May 22, a call was received from Chandigarh Railway Station regarding shelter for one senior citizen lady aged 87 years at an Old Age Home, Sector 15. The staff reached the department and counselled the lady, but she was unable to give any details. However, the team was able to know that she is from Panipat. After getting her Aadhar card the police and team contacted the Panipat control room and shared the detail of the woman from where after some time the team came to know that her son and other family member also made a complaint at the Panipat police station. The team discussed the matter with her son and called them to Chandigarh. The elderly also informed me that she doesn’t want to go back due to some family issues with her daughter-in-law so she decided to leave home. However, after proper counselling and assurance of family members, she agreed to go back.

In the last one year, around 6,000 calls were received, of which 60 calls were for rescue/ abuse and 68 calls were for legal consultation.

As per the 2011 census, there are around 70,000 senior citizens and two old age homes in the city in Sector 15 and 43, which have around 68 senior citizens.

RK Garg, the president of Second Innings’ Association, a senior citizen’s body said, “At present the major problem, which the senior citizens are facing is of cybercrime and multiple cases of abuse from close family members. And, to address this grievance, the administration should act proactively. The mutual discussion and creation of faith among the senior citizens is most important.

Additionally, the department of social welfare has again sent the revised pension case of senior citizens, to be converted from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month, to the Union Ministry .Arora said, “We are waiting for the nod from the ministry.”

