Chandigarh’s Van Mahotsav gets rolling with doorstep delivery of free saplings

In a bid to sensitise the general public on the importance of tree plantation, Van Mahotsav 2022, was launched on Wednesday at the vacated Colony Number 4 site in Industrial Area, Phase I.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, the chief guest, flagged off the “Van Vibhag Apke Dawar” vehicles for the free distribution of the saplings at the doorsteps of residents.

The administrator also planted a rudraksha sapling in the eponymous block of the Amrut Van, thereby inaugurating the month-long tree planting festival, Mega Afforestation & Greening Initiative in Chandigarh (MAGIC) mela, conceptualised for the plantation of 75,000 saplings.

He appreciated the concept of Amrut Van, dubbing it “unique”. He also interacted with the nearly 300 schoolchildren who participated in the plantation programme, encouraging them to not only plant, but also nurse the saplings afterwards. He also urged students to carry forward the message to their neighbourhood and friends.

The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2022-23 and a booklet on Amrut Van was also released by the administrator.

Chief conservator of forest Debendra Dalai said the department had planned to plant 75 different tree species of medicinal value in a way that the Amrut Van will bloom throughout the year.

He added that a total 1,75,000 saplings will be planted in a phased manner on government and available private land, and 80,000 saplings were being distributed by the department.