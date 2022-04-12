Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu focused on bagging 3rd PGTI title in 5 months

It was six months ago that golfer Yuvarj Singh Sandhu last competed at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC), when he took part in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational. Since then, he has won two Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) titles and jumped to second position in the PGTI Order of Merit, just behind Ajeetesh Sandhu.

With two PGTI titles and some impressive finishes in the season already, Sandhu is eying success in the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship, to be held at CGC greens from April 12 to 15, where India’s top golfers will be taking part in the event. Sandhu is the highest-ranked player on the Order of Merit among those participating in the event.

“It feels wonderful to be back home and play at the CGC greens. All my life, I have learned the sport here. It will be great to win a PGTI title at home. I have been working on my swing and mental aspects with my coach Jesse Grewal. I have been working hard for the current season and I am happy the way things have panned out. I would like to put some more titles in my bag before I play on the Asian Tour and US Open qualifiers,” said 25-year-old Sandhu, who turned pro in 2018.

He won his maiden PGTI title at the IndianOil Servo Masters in Digboi, Assam, six months ago. Carrying forward his fine form, Sandhu rounded off another flawless effort to bag the PGTI Players Championship in Kolkata last month.

“Winning my first PGTI title was very special as I trained hard on my fitness and game during the pandemic when tournaments were on hold and winning in Kolkata was like a cherry on the cake. Coming from behind and pipping the in-form Viraj Madappa was a task, but I enjoyed it a lot. I have gained confidence after these two victories. Also, I have realized there is no shortcut to success,” added Sandhu, who is also eying participation at the Asian Games. His current Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) has moved to 359. “Recent performances have helped me move up in the rankings. I will aim to do well at the CGC greens and have a memorable week,” added Sandhu, who finished tied-fourth in the Gurugram Challenge and his team finished runners-up in the Ballantine’s Golf Championship - Mixed Pro Challenge. The team consisted of Sandhu, Sunit Chowrasia and Gaurika Bishnoi.

Sandhu has been inspired by Indian golfer Anirbhan Lahiri’s achievements, along with legendary American golfer Tiger Woods.

“Anirbhan Lahiri has done an excellent job for India and the sport. We all look upto him. Golfers like Jeev and him are our heroes. Not to forget, Tiger Woods. His comeback in the Masters Cup 2022 after a life-threatening car accident speaks about his mental and physical strength,” felt Sandhu. Lahiri finished solo second on the PGA Tour title playing in the Players Championship in Florida last month, creating history.

Sandhu also gave a thumbs-up to the league which the CGC is mulling in coming months. He said, “Leagues like these will be phenomenal. It will give us a chance to learn and play in a different format. Like I took part in the Mixed Pro Challenge recently and thoroughly enjoyed it. Golf leagues are the need of the hour,” concluded Sandhu, who comes from an Army background. His father Brigadier Balwinder Sandhu introduced him to golf when he was a kid.

