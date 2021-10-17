Chandigarh: Snatchers flee with woman’s gold chain, teen’s mobile phones

Snatchers struck once again on Friday, taking away a 56-year-old woman’s gold chain in Sector 47 and a teenager’s mobile phones in Kishangarh.

The woman, Usha V Nambiar, a resident of Zirakpur, told the police that she and her family were at the Ayappa temple in Sector 47 for Dussehra prayers.

There she noticed a man lurking around her. When she stepped outside to wait for her son to fetch their car, the man snatched her chain and fled with his accomplice waiting on a motorcycle nearby.

Onlookers ran after the motorcycle, but the snatchers managed to flee.

Later at night, three scooter-borne men targeted a 19-year-old youth at Kishangarh.

In his complaint, Johnson, a resident of Bapu Dham, said he was in Kishangarh to attend a party with his friends.

Around 11.30pm, he and a friend were near Shivalik Garden Chowk, when three men on a Honda Activa approached them and snatched two mobile phones from his hand.

Separate cases under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector-31 and IT Park police stations, respectively.

