News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Stalker molests woman returning from work

Chandigarh: Stalker molests woman returning from work

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 16, 2023 05:56 AM IST

A 28-year-old man was arrested for stalking and molesting a 21-year-old woman in Manimajra on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Kalka, had left her office after work, when the accused, Happy, started following her.

He continued to tail her for some distance and after a while, stopped her and grabbed her arm, asking her to be friends with him, she told police.

She raised the alarm, following which police were informed and Happy was arrested.

He was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station.

