Chandigarh: Stopped for speeding in Sector 17, two point gun at cops, try to run over them

Two youths tried to run over police personnel and even threatened them with a pistol after being stopped for speeding at a naka in Sector 17 on Saturday night.

As the accused tried to escape after brandishing a pistol, police fired at their car’s tyre to stop them, but they managed to flee. (Getty Images)

Police have arrested one of the accused, identified as Prabhsimran of Sector 37, while the hunt for his accomplice is on. Prabhsimran works at a shop in Sector 22, said police.

In his complaint, head constable Virender of Police Control Room said he was deployed at a naka on the Sector 17-18 dividing road on Saturday night.

Around 12.20 am, they spotted a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz speeding and signalled it to stop.

On approaching the car, Virender said, he saw a pistol on the car’s dashboard and questioned the two car occupants about it. But the duo misbehaved with him and pointed the pistol at him. As Virender stepped back, the accused sped away after hitting the barricades. Virender said he even fired at the vehicle’s tyre to stop them, but they managed to flee.

Later, with the help of CCTV footage, police traced one of the accused and arrested him.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector-17 police station.