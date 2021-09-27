Chandigarh: Telephone cables worth 1.5 lakh stolen

Telephone cables worth ₹1.5 lakh were reported stolen from the main duct near the Sector 34/44 road in Chandigarh on Saturday.

As per police, BSNL had been getting complaints from customers, after which officials visited the spot and found the cables missing. A case of theft has been registered.

In April, police had busted a gang after 16 quintals of cables were stolen from Sectors 4 and 10.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

Chandigarh MC to focus on rainwater harvesting

Under the cental government’s initiative, the municipal corporation will install rainwater harvesting systems at the community centres in Sectors 8 and 118. The finance and contract committee (F&CC) will take up the ₹30 lakh project for approval in its Monday meeting. The system will be set up on the lines of Centre’s theme “catch the rain where it falls and when it falls.”

Sidhu inaugurates devp works in Mohali

Former health minister and Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurated several development works and issued grants worth around ₹18 lakh in different areas of the city on Sunday. Open air gyms have been set up in Joginder Vihar Society in Phase 2, Housefed Society in Phase 10 and another society in Sector 67. The work of premix and paving blocks on roads was also inaugurated by Sidhu in different areas.

Mohali Industries body holds conclave

The Mohali Industries Association in collaboration with the Punjab department of industries and commerce held an exhibition-cum-conclave at the MIA Bhawan in Phase 7, Industrial Area, on Sunday. Additional deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal inaugurated the conclave and visited the stalls at the exhibition and took note of products on display. The ADC said that the district administration will provide all possible help to industries, so that Mohali is promoted as an export hub in Punjab.

Talent show, quiz contest mark World Tourism Day

A function was organised at the Allied College of Hospitality Culinary Arts and Management, Mohali, on Sunday to mark World Tourism Day. A quiz competition and talent show were organised. Students showcased the culture of different countries.

Polio drive: 66,834 kids immunised in Mohali

A total of 66,834 children were immunised on the first day of three-day sub-national immunisation day (SNID) pulse polio vaccination drive in Mohali district on Sunday. The target is to administer drops to 1,58,242 children in the age group of 0-5 years. Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that on the first day, around 42% of the target has been achieved. As many as 1,252 teams, including 1,110 house-to-house teams, were constituted.

Shooting: Unish, Babu emerge winners

Unish Holinder scored 555 out of 600 points to secure top position in the men’s 25 metre standard pistol ISSF category during the 46th Chandigarh State Shooting Championship at Patiala-ki-Rao Shooting Ranges in Sector 25. In the men’s 10m pistol ISSF category, Babu Ram scored 575 out of 600 points to emerge champion while Mahit Sandhu was winner in the women’s 50m rifle prone NR category.

Cricket: Patiala to face Amritsar in finals

Patiala will lock horns with Amritsar in the finals of the Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Tournament for seniors to be played on October 7 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. Playing in the first semi-final at the Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium in Patiala, the hosts beat Nawanshahr by eight wickets. In the second semi-final at Gandhi Grounds, Amritsar, the hosts beat Mohali by nine wickets.