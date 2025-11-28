Chandigarh: Two arrested for 8.94-lakh work-from-home scam

The cybercrime police have arrested two accused for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹8.94 lakh. The accused are said to be involved in a large scale cyber fraud. The accused include Abuzar (19) of Lucknow and Mohammad Faizan Khan (22) of Aligarh, UP. (Shutterstock)

The accused include Abuzar (19) of Lucknow and Mohammad Faizan Khan (22) of Aligarh, UP. In a case registered on September 3 this year, a city resident, Mandeep submitted a complaint to the police that he came across an Instagram link offering a work-from-home opportunity.

The complainant was misled through WhatsApp with claims of partnership with e-commerce merchants and offered 20-30% commission on product-based tasks. Initially, small commissions were credited to win his trust. Later, he was manipulated into depositing large amounts on the pretext of completing missions and reactivating a supposedly “inactive withdrawal mechanism”, in which the complainant was cheated of ₹8.94 lakh.

During investigation, technical analysis led to identification of bank accounts used for receiving fraudulent money in the name of Abuzar. A police team conducted raids in Lucknow, where the accused Abuzar was arrested and his mobile phone was recovered.

He confessed to providing his bank account for cyber fraud transactions on the instructions of his cousin Mohammad Faizan, in exchange for commission. Faizan disclosed that he provided his own bank account as well as Abuzar’s account to one person, who used these accounts for receiving cyber-fraud money.