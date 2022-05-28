Chandigarh: Ward attendant at govt hospital suspended for sexually harassing female patient

The UT health department has suspended a male ward attendant for sexually harassing a female patient during an ECG exam at the Manimajra civil hospital.

The accused, identified as Yadav, 50, is a regular employee of the health department.

Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH, Sector 16, who issued the suspension orders, said on May 23, a young woman, who had arrived at Manimajra civil hospital’s emergency wing, complained that Yadav touched her inappropriately and passed some irrelevant remarks during the ECG exam.

Following the complaint, an inquiry committee of three doctors was constituted and it was found that no female ward attendant was present during the ECG test, as per protocol.

The complaint and the preliminary inquiry report has been sent to the Manimajra SHO for further probe and appropriate action against the accused.

“Strict action is being taken in the present case so that it serves as a deterrent to all concerned. Better patient care in UT is the main objective of the health department. Safety and security of both staff and patients is of paramount importance and it cannot be compromised,” said Yashpal Garg, health secretary, UT.

