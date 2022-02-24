Chandigarh | Woman duped of 1.3cr on pretext of getting high returns on investment

A Sector 45 resident was allegedly duped of ₹1.32 crore on pretext of investing in cold storage units for apples. The complainant, Jyoti Chaudhary, said the accused, Vinod Joshi, Hari Ram Joshi and others of Him Agro Food Corporation, Sector 34, promised her return on her investments made between 2014 to 2017, but later refused to return even the original amount. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Businessman booked for forging loan documents

Police booked a businessman and his associates for submitting fraudulent documents while availing a loan of ₹80 lakh . The complainant, the ICICI bank, Sector-15, manager Divesh Aggarwal alleged that Mohit Arora of Sector 108, and others from the PMD petrochem India private limited submitted a forged invoice copy while availing construction equipment loans. The manufacturer later confirmed that no equipment was sold to the accused. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Woman duped of ₹50L pretext on return on investment

Police booked two men for allegedly duping a resident of ₹50 lakh on pretext of doubling her investment in 3 years. The complainant, Anupama Kapoor of Sector 42, alleged that the directors of two separate companies Vijay Joshi and Vinod Joshi duped her of ₹50 lakh as she agreed to invest in their company after being promised high returns. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Businessmen booked for duping resident of ₹50L

A Sector 20 resident was allegedly duped of ₹50 lakh on the pretext of getting high returns on an investment. The accused, Vishal Tekriwal and Vivek Tekriwal both hailing from Kolkata assured the victim Rajiv Jindal double returns on his investments in a year. However, they failed to return any profit and the original amount. A case was registered at the Sector 19 police station.