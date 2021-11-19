Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Channi govt in Punjab betrayed farmers by not fulfilling loan waiver promise: AAP

Congress promised in 2017 to waive the entire loan of ₹90,000 crore of farmers and farm labourers, but debt now increased to ₹1.5 lakh crore, says Aam Aadmi Party
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday hit out at the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab for “betraying the farmers” by not fulfilling the party’s pre-poll promise of complete loan waiver.

Cheema said the Congress had promised in writing on January 19, 2017, to waive the entire loan of about 90,000 crore of farmers and farm labourers, but their debt has now increased to 1.5 lakh crore.

“This includes loans raised from the government, cooperative and private banks as well as from the unorganised sector,” he said at a press conference, recalling how forms were got filled from farmers and labourers.

The AAP leader asked CM Channi whether he would waive the entire loan or not. “If you do, then declare its time limit and the entire loan of the farmers and laborers should be waived before the code of conduct is implemented in the state. If the government cannot keep this promise, then all other things are just a hoax,” he said.

On 17,000 per acre compensation announced by the state government to farmers for crop affected by the pink bollworm pest, he asked the chief minister whether this amount was sufficient to compensate the farmers for the crop damage. “The farmers spent 60,000 to 70,000 per acre, but the compensation amount is a mockery,” he added.

Cheema cautioned the people, particularly farmers, of Punjab to be wary of the hollow announcements of the Channi government, calling them “election stunts”.

