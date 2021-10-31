Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Channi, Sidhu owe explanation to Sikhs on Tytler’s appointment: BJP
chandigarh news

Channi, Sidhu owe explanation to Sikhs on Tytler’s appointment: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also lodged a strong protest over the issue
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh.
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 01:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday asked Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress’ state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to clarify if they have endorsed naming 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress’ new executive committee.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also lodged a strong protest over the issue.

He said Sidhu had himself confessed that he barely escaped the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 and now he feels proud of being a leader of the Congress, Chugh said.

He said all Sikh leaders, including Channi and Sidhu, owe an explanation to the people of Punjab for being part of the Congress, which had brought about heinous cases of murder and killings against the Sikhs in 1984.

It’s like rubbing salt into wounds of Sikhs: SGPC

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur strongly condemned to the appointment of Tytler, saying it has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. “Giving political positions time and again to the main accused of killing thousands of innocent Sikhs in November 1984 is direct support to the murderers by the Congress. It’s like rubbing salt into the wounds of Sikhs on the anniversary genocide,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

‘Why didn’t Sidhu object to Tytler’s appointment’

Faridkot: Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Parambans Singh Romana on Saturday asked state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu why he had not objected to the appointment of 1984 riots accused Tytler’s appointment to the Congress panel. Romana also asked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to clarify his stand on the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP