Chargesheet filed against 24 in Moose Wala murder case

The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, on Friday, filed the first chargesheet against 24 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar.

A 1,850-page chargesheet was filed against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 109 (abets any offence), 473 (possessing counterfeit seal), 212 (harbouring offender), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections of the Arms Act, at the court of Mansa chief judicial magistrate.

Police have also shown recovery of seven pistols, seven mobile phones and four vehicles, including the Corrola and Bolero cars used in the crime.

There are 122 witnesses on record in the chargesheet.

On May 29, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he, along with his cousin and friend, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 kms away from the singer’s native village Moosa.

As per information, the six-member SIT nominated 36 persons as accused in the FIR registered at Mansa city police station after the singer’s murder. Now, a chargesheet has been filed against 24 persons. Among those, 20 are in police custody or in judicial custody. While four accused Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Lipin Nehra are in foreign countries. Two shooters Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar.

Police have found that two persons --Pawan Nehra and Sukhjit Singh Sittu – who were nominated as accused are not involved in the murder. Further, police claimed investigation against eight accused, including absconding shooter Deepak alias Mundi is pending.

Among 20 arrested are Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria, who are the masterminds of the Moose Wala’s killing. They planned the murder from behind the bars in Tihar jail. Bhagwanpuri had directed his aide to provide the two shooters Mannu and Roopa and also arranged the weapons, three shooters Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa and Kashish alias Kuldeep, Saraj Sandhu alias Mintoo. (See box for details on their roles)

‘Old enemies, those linked with Punjabi music industry under scanner’

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of SIT, said that the team has filed chargesheet against 24 persons and investigation against eight is pending. “A supplementary charegesheet will be filed against the remaining accused after completing the investigation against them. The SIT is continuously in touch with complainant Balkaur Singh (Moose Wala’s father) and taking inputs from him. The family has said the murder was a deep-rooted conspiracy and SIT is taking this very seriously. All old enmities and people, channels and companies linked with Punjabi music industry are also under the scanner in this case. We will also conduct financial investigation and look into the past of some persons so that truth can come out,” he added.

The SIT on Friday booked five persons, including two neighbours of Moose Wala and two old associates in the murder case, under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. (HT Photo)

Extradition of 4 accused based in foreign countries

He further said the extradition process to bring four accused, including Goldy Brar, living in foreign countries will also be initiated and the matter will be soon taken up with the Centre. He also said three weapons, including an AK 47, recovered after Amritsar encounter will also be included in the investigation and forensic reports will be brought on record in a supplementary chargesheet.

Moose Wala’s 2 neighbours, 3 others booked for criminal conspiracy

The SIT on Friday booked five persons, including two neighbours of Moose Wala and two old associates in the murder case, under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

They were identified as Navjot Singh alias Jyoti Pandher, Kanwarpal Singh Grewal, Avtar Singh, Jagtar Singh and Jeevanjot Singh.

Avtar and Jagtar live just 200 metres away from Moose Wala’s residence in Moosa village. Police suspect the recce was conducted through closed-circuit television cameras installed outside their residence.

Pandher and Kanwarpal, who live in Canada, were close associates of Moose Wala during his initial days of singing but later their relationship later turned sour. Pandher runs Jatt Life Studios while Grewal runs the Folk Media company.

SSP Toora said probing the larger conspiracy, five more persons were nominated as accused and they are among eight persons against whom investigation is pending.

