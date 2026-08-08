Charkhi Dadri firing accused arrested after police encounter

A key accused in Thursday’s firing incident in Charkhi Dadri was arrested following a police encounter during a joint operation by the special task force (STF), Rohtak, and Charkhi Dadri police.

Police retaliated in self-defence; the accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg and was overpowered. (HT FILE)

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According to the police, the accused, identified as Rohit alias Katiya, a resident of Majra (Dubaldhan) village in Jhajjar district, allegedly opened fire on the police while attempting to flee after being intercepted on the Baund-Kalanour road. Police retaliated in self-defence; the accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg and was overpowered. An illegal pistol was recovered from his possession.

Police said a joint search operation was underway to trace those involved in the firing incident that took place in Charkhi Dadri on August 6 injuring seven people. Acting on a tip-off, police received information that the accused was travelling towards Baund village in a white car with registration number HR19U-6405.

A police checkpoint was established on the Baund-Kalanour road to intercept the vehicle. As the police team attempted to stop the car, the accused allegedly fired at the personnel while trying to escape, triggering a brief exchange of fire.

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigation revealed that Rohit has a criminal history, with six cases registered against him, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, snatching, assault and offences under the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigation revealed that Rohit has a criminal history, with six cases registered against him, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, snatching, assault and offences under the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The injured accused was shifted to a government hospital for treatment. Police also summoned the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and scene of crime teams to collect evidence from the encounter site.

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Police have arrested two more accused in the case, identified as Preet Singh and Yudhvinder Singh, both residents of Charkhi Dadri.

Investigators said Rohit is being questioned to identify and trace the other accused involved in the Charkhi Dadri firing case.