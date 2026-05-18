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Charkhi Dadri leads in house listing census

Director of census operations, Haryana, Lalit Jain said that work has commenced in more than 97 % of the total Houselisting Blocks (HLBs) across Haryana

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Charkhi Dadri has emerged as the top-performing district in Haryana’s ongoing Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) exercise for Census 2027 with more than 32% of the work already completed.

Besides Charkhi Dadri, districts such as Fatehabad, Hansi, Jind and Mahendragarh have also recorded notable progress in completion of the exercise. (HT Photo for representation)

The progress of the nationwide exercise was reviewed by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Sunday. House listing, the crucial first phase of the national census, systematically identifies, maps, and numbers every structure and household nationwide.

Director of census operations, Haryana, Lalit Jain said that work has commenced in more than 97 % of the total Houselisting Blocks (HLBs) across Haryana. Several districts, including Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Fatehabad, Hansi, Charkhi Dadri and Faridabad, have achieved 100 % commencement of houselisting activities, demonstrating the efficiency and commitment of district administrations, enumerators and supervisory staff.

Besides Charkhi Dadri, districts such as Fatehabad, Hansi, Jind and Mahendragarh have also recorded notable progress in completion of the exercise, he said. “Among municipal corporations, Panipat recorded the highest percentage of completed work, followed by Rohtak and Faridabad,” Jain added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Charkhi Dadri leads in house listing census
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