Charkhi Dadri villagers oppose naming of proposed medical college after Rao Tula Ram

Residents of Ghasola village in Charkhi Dadri have threatened to launch a protest against the Haryana government’s decision to name the proposed government medical college after Rao Tula Ram.

Villagers said that naming the institution after any other person would be an injustice to the village’s honour and identity. (HT Photo for representation)

The villagers claimed that the hospital should be named after the village as the village panchayat had donated 52 acres of land, valued at several hundred crore rupees, to the state government exclusively for the construction of the medical college.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The villagers also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Haryana chief minister to the sub-divisional magistrate. Former sarpanch Krishna said the government’s decision had hurt sentiments of the villagers. He alleged that although the medical college project was approved during the BJP’s second term, not a single brick has been laid so far. “Yet the notification naming the institution after Rao Tula Ram was issued prematurely,” he said.

On Sunday, a village panchayat was called and a unanimous resolution was passed demanding that the college be named as “Ghasola Medical College, Charkhi Dadri”.

Villagers said that naming the institution after any other person would be an injustice to the village’s honour and identity. The panchayat decided that a delegation will meet the deputy commissioner on Monday and submit a fresh memorandum to the CM seeking immediate reconsideration of the naming decision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Haryana health and family welfare minister Arti Singh Rao recently announced that the under construction Government Medical College will be named after renowned freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haryana health and family welfare minister Arti Singh Rao recently announced that the under construction Government Medical College will be named after renowned freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rao said the long-pending demand was fulfilled due to the continuous efforts of Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh. She said Rao Tula Ram had made a significant contribution to India’s freedom struggle, and naming the medical college after him would help the younger generation learn about his sacrifices and legacy.