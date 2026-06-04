Chauhan flays lawyers protest in Shimla

A day after lawyers protest caused traffic snarls in Shimla, chief minister’s principal media advisor Naresh Chauhan said that legal experts were expected to uphold the law and resolve issues through dialogue rather than resorting to road blockades that caused inconvenience to the public.

Defending the government’s policy on restricted roads, Chauhan said certain routes in Shimla have been kept under restricted categories to preserve the character and heritage of the Mall Road area. (File)

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Addressing reporters in Shimla on Wednesday, Chauhan said the protest led to severe traffic congestion in the state capital, with roads remaining blocked for nearly three to four hours and causing hardship to commuters and residents.

“Lawyers are expected to uphold the law. When avenues for dialogue were open, there was no justification for disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to the public. The issue could have been resolved through discussions,” Chauhan said.

Defending the government’s policy on restricted roads, Chauhan said certain routes in Shimla have been kept under restricted categories to preserve the character and heritage of the Mall Road area. “The rules are the same for everyone and no special exemption can be granted to any group. Limited permits are issued for these roads, and the recent increase in permit fees was not aimed at generating revenue but at regulating the number of vehicles,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister has already held discussions with representatives of the legal fraternity and agreed to constitute a committee to examine the issue, Chauhan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister has already held discussions with representatives of the legal fraternity and agreed to constitute a committee to examine the issue, Chauhan added. {{/usCountry}}

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“Traffic regulation is the responsibility of the police. Stopping vehicles and obstructing traffic is not the role of lawyers or any other group. The advocates were invited for talks, but instead of engaging in dialogue, they resorted to a road blockade, which cannot be justified,” he said.

Chauhan further stated that the police have registered a case in connection with the incident and legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.