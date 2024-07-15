Checking flat tyres on roadside, duo run over by truck on Zirakpur-Mohali road

Two Sangrur residents, who had stopped their truck on the roadside to check its flat tyres, were killed in a hit-and-run accident near Saini Dhaba on the Zirakpur-Mohali road around 1.30 am on Sunday. Onlookers immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and determined Kaka had died on the spot. Lakhwinder was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Lakhwinder Singh and Kaka Singh, hailing from Lehragaga, Sangrur. While Lakhwinder was driving the truck, Kaka worked as a helper.

Police have lodged an FIR, and launched a manhunt for the truck driver who hit them and sped away.

Police said the victims were on their way to Mohali from Dera Bassi when they stopped their vehicle on the roadside to inspect the flat tyres. Meanwhile, a rashly driven truck ran over them and drove off.

Onlookers immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and determined Kaka had died on the spot. Lakhwinder was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Zirakpur police booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 281 (rash driving endangering human lives) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of BNS.

Investigating officer Jaswant Singh said both bodies were handed over to the respective families post autopsies.

Chandigarh A 23-year-old youth died after crashing his Thar Jeep into a wall near the Airtel office in IT Park around 9 pm on Saturday night. The victim, Nikhil, hailed from Panipat in Haryana.

Police officials familiar with the case said the vehicle was speeding and went out of control, resulting in the mishap. The impact of the collision left the front portion of the vehicle completely mangled. Even the wall was damaged.

Mangled remains of the victim’s Thar Jeep that he crashed into a wall in IT Park, Chandigarh, on Saturday night. (HT Photo)

After receiving information, police reached the spot and rescued the victim, who was stuck in the mangled vehicle.

He was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, but declared brought dead, following which his family was informed.

They shared Nikhil was employed with a firm in Chandigarh and used to work from home. He was staying alone in a rented accommodation.

Police said besides speeding, it was suspected that the driver was also engrossed in his mobile phone, resulting in the vehicle going out of control and ramming into the wall.

The body was handed over to the victim’s parents after autopsy. There was no trace of alcohol or drug in the body.

IT Park SHO Juldan Singh said, “The victim was not drunk. But it is a clear case of reckless driving. We also suspect he was using the mobile phone while driving.”