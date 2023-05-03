Sextortion: Chennai man loses 20K, Ambala ADGP’s badge misused

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 03, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The accused had put the badge of an IPS officer posted in Ambala as the profile picture of their account

A Chennai-based man was allegedly duped of 20,000 by cyber fraudsters after he fell prey to sextortion cybercrime. The accused had put the badge of an IPS officer posted in Ambala as the profile picture of their account, said the police on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered.

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Lokesh (47), said Ambala Range ADGP Shrikant Jadhav’s badge was misused in the crime. The officer had been transferred from the post in March this year.

Lokesh, a businessman, told the police that he got in touch with a woman through a dating website, who claimed to be a beautician in Pune.

He said, during a video call, she recorded their call while they were in an objectionable state and later threatened to upload the video on the social media. She demanded 10,000 from him and when he transferred the amount online, he saw the photo of a police officer named “Akbar” as the profile picture of the account.

He said 10 minutes after he sent the amount, the accused demanded 40,000 more from him and on persuasion, he paid 10,000. Upon checking, he found that the number was from Assam.

The police said a case had been registered under Section 66c of the Information Technology Act.

chennai ips officer ambala
