CM reviews preparations for launch of road safety force

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann reviewed the preparations for the launch of the road safety force (Sadak Suraksha Force) in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The force will check the fatality rate due to road accidents and streamline traffic in the state. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reviewed the launching of the Road Safety Force (Sadak Surksha Force) in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Mann held a review meeting with director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, additional director general of police (ADGP, traffic) AS Rai and Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu to see the preparations for the launch of the first-of-its-kind specialised force in Ludhiana.

Mann said that on an average 17 people lose their lives in road accidents daily in Punjab, which needs to be checked. He said that it was possible by regulating the traffic on the roads for which the road safety force was being constituted. Mann said that this force will be entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement on roads to check accidents, adding that it will reduce the burden on cops deployed in police stations. The force would have rights to issue challans also.

The force will be equipped with ambulances and recovery vans. They will remove damaged vehicles from the roads.

He said that in the first phase, 1,300 cops will be recruited for this specialised force. They have planned to recruit 5,000 personnel for the force. Inspecting the vehicles to be launched for the force, he said that initially 144 vehicles will be launched of which 116 will be Isuzu vehicles which will be deployed every 30 km and 28 will be SUVs that will be equipped with speed radars. Mann said that the vehicles will also have a complete medical kit for providing emergency treatment to any person in need.

Mann also checked various designs of uniforms proposed for this ultra-modern force and said that the uniform must have reflectors so that a person in need can spot these vehicles even from a distance. He said that this force will play a pivotal role in streamlining the movement of the traffic in the state. The chief minister and police officers finalised the uniform for the personnels of the road safety force.

Mobile app ‘Traffic Hawks Ludhiana’ launched

The CM also launched Ludhiana Police’s mobile app ‘Traffic Hawks Ludhiana’. The application will help city residents in getting real time updates on the city’s traffic situation and people would also be able to report about road accidents and emergencies through this app. He said that soon such apps would also be launched in other cities of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON