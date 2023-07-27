Modi govt ‘muzzling’ voice of Opposition, promoting politics of hate: Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann reached the Parliament House complex on Thursday in support of protesting AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who has been suspended from the House for the remaining Monsoon Session, and slammed the BJP government at the Centre for suppressing the voice of Opposition.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and party MP Raghav Chadha, Sushil Kumar Rinku during a protest over his suspension from the Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House complex amid the Monsoon session in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT)

The chief minister, who joined the opposition MPs protesting against the suspension of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in Parliament complex, said it is unfortunate that the ruling alliance does not allow the MPs to raise the issues of public concern

Hitting out at the BJP on their “misuse of governors”, Mann claimed that in states like Punjab where there is a non-BJP government, the governor interferes needlessly in properly functional and well performing government, but in Manipur, which is burning for three months now, the governor is not questioning the government. He demanded the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur with immediate effect. Mann accused the BJP of being drunk with power and not listening to anyone.