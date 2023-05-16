Himachal CM inaugurates new state secretariat building in Shimla

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Armsdale Building Phase-III in Shimla on Monday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurating the new state secretariat building in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

The eight-storey building, constructed at a cost of ₹43.07 crore, has modern amenities and parking facilities for 123 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers.

The building include offices of the disaster management cell, command and control centre, tribal development office, conference hall, meeting hall, rooms for officers and drivers as well as branches of State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the old building of the secretariat is a heritage building, where many historic decisions have been taken for the welfare of the society. He said that the new building is a sign of the government’s commitment to keep pace with modern technology. He also emphasised the importance of employees’ contribution in implementing the policies and programmes of the state government in an effective manner.

Stating that the state is going through tough economic conditions, Sukhu expressed confidence that Himachal would become self-reliant in coming four years, for which the state government is taking economically prudent decisions. He said that the cooperation of the employees is also crucial to make the change.

The government ha been working with commitment for the welfare of the employees and despite the economic crunch three percent dearness allowance has been released to the employees and pensioners of the state.