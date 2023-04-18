Punjab Guv attends C20 conference in Amritsar

Chinmaya Mission, Amritsar, conducted C20 national conference on “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” under the G20 summit progamme on Monday at Chinmaya Amrit Ashram Chinmaya Marg here.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit attended the inaugural function as the chief guest. Swami Mitrananda, Chennai Chinmaya Mission head, attended the event as the national coordinator. The entire programme was organised under the guidance of Avinash Mohindru, president, Chinmaya Mission, Amritsar.

A cultural item on “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” was presented and the guests were escorted to the main venue of Chinmaya Amrit Ashram. The conference commenced with lamp lighting ceremony performed by the Punjab Governor, Swami Mitrananda, Swami Chidrupananda, Swami Pradyumn and MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. The guests were extended floral welcome by president Avinash Mohindru and MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap.

In his address, Purohit said all religions are equal and should be respected with equal mindedness.