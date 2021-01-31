Chitkara University announces ‘NOVATE+ 2021’ to promote academia-MSME projects

Chitkara University has recently launched the fourth edition of its flagship-event ‘NOVATE+ 2021’, which will help MSMEs collaborate with universities for technical problem-solving.

With funding a funding of ₹30 lakhs, ‘NOVATE+ 2021’ is driven by Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network (CURIN) to promote applied research and is being anchored by Chitkara University NewGen IEDC, Chitkara University TEC and Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC).

Through this competition, a funding of ₹25 lakh will be awarded to up to 10 project proposals. A cash prize of ₹5 lakh will be awarded for best project implementation.

With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth.This phase has been dominated by MSMEs solving real-world problems by offering novel solutions.

NOVATE+ was conceptualised to channelise the knowledge and energy of the youth towards becoming active partners in the economic development process, inculcate a culture of innovation-driven entrepreneurship and act as an institutional mechanism for providing various services on all aspects of enterprise building to the budding science and technology entrepreneurs.

Novate+ in its current and earlier editions has thrived under the patronage and guidance of experts from the National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), department of science and technology (DST), New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (NewGen IEDCs, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, and FICCI and CURIN.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara (HT File)

Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, during the launch ceremony, said, “I am proud to share that NOVATE+ in its fourth edition has now emerged as the biggest and most vibrant platform in the region where innovative project ideas from all over the country are showcased and evaluated and receive project funding for developing minimum viable products (MVPs). The third edition of NOVATE+, organised on the theme of finding innovative solutions to Covid-19 challenges, attracted over 300 entries from different parts of the country. A funding of ₹1 crore was sanctioned. This year, I wish to see a large number of MSME and academia teams coming forward to make our industry, academia and nation strong.”