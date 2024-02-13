Chitkara University hosts pre-launch of Young Professional Scheme

A pre-launch event of Young Professional Scheme (YPS) was organised at Chitkara University on Tuesday, saw gathering of more than 600 students and alumni. The event also saw the presence of 12 delegates from the British High Commission, including deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett. (HT Photo)

This initiative set to bridge opportunities between India and the United Kingdom (UK), garnered attention from various stakeholders including educational institutions and diplomatic representatives.

The 2024 India YPS promises to be a transformative opportunity for young Indian professionals seeking to explore new horizons. With the announcement of the first ballot, eligible candidates aged between 18 and 30 are encouraged to participate in the 48-hour ballot commencing on February 20.

The event also saw the presence of 12 delegates from the British High Commission, along with senior leadership from colleges and universities across the region, underlining the widespread interest and support for initiatives promoting global engagement and skill development.

British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of fostering international collaborations and exchanges to nurture talent and innovation.

Hazel Siromoni, pro vice-chancellor of the office of international affairs, Chitkara University, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “The Young Professional Scheme presents a remarkable opportunity for our students and alumni to broaden their horizons and engage in meaningful experiences abroad.”

This visa initiative offers selected applicants the chance to live, work, or study in the UK for up to two years, facilitating cultural exchange and professional growth. Interested individuals can find detailed information about eligibility criteria and the application process on www.gov.uk/india-young-professionals-scheme-visa.

As India and the UK strengthen their ties through initiatives like the Young Professional Scheme, opportunities for cross-cultural exchange and collaboration continue to flourish, empowering the next generation of global leaders. Visit the official website to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

Key details about the scheme

- The first ballot will allocate 2,400 application places, with details of the second ballot to follow.

- Only one entry per person is permitted, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity.

- Successful applicants will receive an invitation to apply for a visa via email and must complete the application process within 90 days.

- The YPS visa fee is £298, in addition to the Immigration Health Surcharge and relevant visa application centre fees.