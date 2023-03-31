Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chitkara University’s Himachal campus bags A+ NAAC accreditation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 31, 2023 02:46 PM IST

Chitkara University’s campus in Himachal Pradesh was given a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.42 on NAAC’s 4-point scale

Chitkara University’s campus in Himachal Pradesh received an A+ rating from the esteemed National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), placing it in the top 5% of Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in India to receive such a distinguished grade.

Chitkara University’s campus in Himachal Pradesh that bagged an A+ NAAC accreditation. (HT Photo)

The varsity was given a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.42 on a 4-point scale.

The varsity drew praise for three major features including the infrastructure, government-recognised incubation and vibrant startup ecosystem and technology transfer and good harmony with all stakeholders-students, alumni, faculty, staff, management and community at large.

Speaking of the same, varsity chancellor Ashok K Chitkara said, “It is the hard-work by our students, staff and faculty for years that resulted in securing this recognition. Moreover, the university has a well-defined research promotion policy which has resulted in the development of state-of-the-art advanced facilities.”

Pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara, meanwhile, expressed her sincere thanks to all stakeholders.

Established in 1994, NAAC is an autonomous body of UGC which assesses and accredits Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

