Chitkara University’s school of pharmacy gets 3 lakh grant

Society Of Toxicology (SOT) has sanctioned a grant of US $4,000 ( ₹3,00,000) to Chitkara University’s school of pharmacy for its initiative to create a safer and healthier world.

The grant was sanctioned under the SOT global initiative funding, 2021. SOT encourages proposals to represent collaborations between the society, SOT component groups, SOT committees, and other toxicology organisations. SOT serves the needs of the scientific discipline to enhance human, animal, and environmental health, life-long learning and intellectual scientific stimulation; and diversity of representation in all activities of the society and integrity.

Nitin Verma, principal, Chitkara school of pharmacy, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, had applied for the funding. He said the grant will be used to conduct a conference on the theme ‘The science of PFAS: Chemistry, public health, multimedia measurements and Environment’ in August 2021, as one of the priorities under the sustainable development goals — clean water, sanitation and climate action. Experts from the USA, Canada, Australia and other parts of the world will participate in the conference.

“It is designed to provide assessment practices as well as latest methods in chemical, pharmaceuticals, pesticide, cosmetics and medical devices risk assessments. The participants will learn all aspects of risk assessment and will receive a certificate documenting their successful completion of the course,” said Dr Ashok Chitkara, chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab and Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh.