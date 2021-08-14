Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chitkara University ties up with University of Windsor for academic mentorship in BCom

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The agreement was virtually signed by University of Windsor president and vice-chancellor Dr Robert Gordon and and Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara. (HT Photo)

Chitkara University on Friday announced a new international collaboration with the University of Windsor to support transnational education and student mobility.

The agreement was virtually signed by University of Windsor president and vice-chancellor Dr Robert Gordon and and Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara.

Under the new academic mentorship agreement, the Chitkara faculty will be mentored by the Odette faculty, while fostering a connection with students in India who will transition to the University of Windsor after completing the first two years at Chitkara.

As a part of the arrangement, students in the first two years of the programme will pay domestic tuition fee. Students will also be co-taught a part of the curriculum by the Canadian faculty.

Transferring Chitkara students will earn a University of Windsor bachelor of commerce (honours) degree at the end of their study and will be eligible to apply for a three-year post-study work permit.

Speaking at the event, Madhu Chitkara, said, “At Chitkara University, we are continuously innovating our programme offerings and with the prevailing pandemic challenges such innovative hybrid programs will help students keep their study and career aspirations on track. The agreement with the University of Windsor will definitely go a long way in helping the students from the region gain international exposure at one of the leading Canadian Universities. It is a step forward in our mission to bring the best global opportunities for our students. ”

“International education brings important benefits that lead to a successful and secure future for all involved,” said Chris Busch, assistant vice-president, enrolment, University of Windsor. This unique programme provides participants with the opportunity to develop a broader worldview, strengthen communication skills across languages and cultures, and build crucial international connections.

