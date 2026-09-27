Choudhary accuses BJP of trying to dislodge NC government

Deputy chief minister of J&K, Surinder Choudhary, on Saturday accused the BJP of seeking to dislodge Omar led National Conference (NC) government and warned that any attempt to interfere with its functioning would tantamount to a “murder” of democracy and the constitution.

According to Choudhary demanding statehood was no crime and that CM raised the demand, which has been promised by the Centre. (HT File)

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Fielding media queries during a visit to under construction legislative assembly complex, Choudhary questioned the BJP’s demand for the dismissal of the Omar Abdullah-led government.

“If anyone can dissolve the elected government, it is only the people who elected us,” he said.

The deputy CM’s remarks came a day after BJP MLAs led by Sham Lal Sharma demanded the dismissal of the government, alleging that the National Conference-Congress administration crossed its constitutional limits through a resolution moved in the assembly.

The chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Friday, moved a resolution in the legislative assembly seeking restoration of the statehood, a promise duly made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and reiterated by home minister Amit Shah on the floor of the parliament

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{{^usCountry}} However, Sharma alleged that the resolution sought to revive issues related to autonomy and the pre-1953 constitutional arrangement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Sharma alleged that the resolution sought to revive issues related to autonomy and the pre-1953 constitutional arrangement. {{/usCountry}}

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“Any attempt to use force or coercion to interfere with the elected government would amount to an assault on democratic and constitutional processes,” said deputy CM. The BJP is anti-democratic, anti-constitutional and anti-public”, he alleged.

Choudhary further said that demanding statehood was no crime and that CM raised the demand, which has been promised by the Centre. He accused the BJP of trying to stifle the voice of dissent in the country.

“Be they journalists, employees, farmers and students, all of them are being prevented from speaking freely,” he said.

Choudhary also hit out at the BJP over its performance in the ongoing autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, saying his government wanted to work, but the opposition party was more interested in political confrontation.

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