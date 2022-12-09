Chrysanthemum Show kicks off in Chandigarh with captivating blooms

After only symbolic celebration last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Chrysanthemum Show returned at the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, in full glory on Friday.

Carrying forward last year’s theme of “Zero Waste Festival”, the municipal corporation is using only reusable or recyclable things to limit waste at the three-day festival, while all perishable flowers will be composted.

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher inaugurated the 35th edition of the festival in the presence of mayor Sarbjit Kaur and municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Addressing the gathering, the mayor said over 270 varieties of chrysanthemum were being displayed at the festival.

All these varieties have been grown and groomed at the MC nursery. Gardeners of MC’s horticulture department have also created topiaries in various shapes, including boat, camel, peacock, cow, giraffe, lion and many other animals and birds, using flowers.

On the occasion, Kher released a brochure dedicated to the show. Later, the MP, with others, also laid flower petals at the Martyr’s Pillar at the garden and paid tributes to the martyrs.

Through stalls, MC is also creating awareness about segregation of waste, compost of horticulture waste, home composting, and disposal of construction and demolition waste.

Self-help groups are showcasing jute bags, candles and paintings, besides sticks and other items made from floral waste.

On the inaugural day of the festival, students from Delhi Public School, Sector 40, presented a colourful cultural performance.

On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will be open from 9 am to 6 pm.

A musical evening will be organised from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday. On the final day, a floral quiz will be held at 11 am, cultural programme at 2 pm, the prize-distribution ceremony at 3 pm and folk dance performances at 5 pm.