Punjab: Two members of Landa Harike gang held in Amritsar

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Amritsar police on Monday arrested two members of the gang of Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike and Satnam Singh alias Satta for allegedly opening fire on a car in Chheharta area.

The accused in the Amritsar police custody on Monday. (Twitter)

The shots were fired on April 22 and the driver of the car had a narrow escape. The police had registered a case against unidentified persons and launched a hunt to nab of the assailants.

The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban and Joginder Singh alias Rinku. They had allegedly acted on the direction of Landa Harike, who is presently based in Canada. The police have secured the remand of the accused and quizzing them.

