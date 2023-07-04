Three held for duping people on pretext of doubling their gold jewellery, valuables

The CIA staff of Jagraon arrested three fraudsters, including a woman, who used to dupe residents of their gold jewellery and other valuables on the pretext of making it double using their spiritual powers.

Investigating the matter, the team has now nabbed two persons, Paramjit Kaur and Ashok, and recovered two pairs of gold earrings from their possession. (iStock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjit Kaur of Rampura of Jagraon, Ashok of Salempur village near Sidhwan Bet and Balbir Singh alias Beeru of Rampura village of Jagraon. The police have recovered two pairs of gold earrings from the possession of Paramjit and Ashok that they had robbed from a woman a few days ago.

Inspector Heera Singh, in-charge, CIA Jagraon, said that a case was registered on December 18, 2022, under Sections 406 and 120-B of the IPC at City Jagraon police station on the complaint of Gurnam Singh, who had said that some unidentified persons while posing as godman and his followers duped them of 28 tola gold on the pretext of doubling their jewellery.

Investigating the matter, the team has now nabbed two persons, Paramjit Kaur and Ashok, and recovered two pairs of gold earrings from their possession.

During questioning, the accused told the cops about their accomplice Balbir Singh, alias Beeru, who was arrested by the police two days ago during Operation Vigil for possessing an illegal weapon. After verifying the details, the name of Balbir was nominated in the FIR.

The accused are being questioned to get more important information.

Paramjit Kaur is already facing an FIR under Sections 420, 379 and 34 registered at Division number 8 police station in Ludhiana on August 27, 2022.

The Jagraon police had detained the woman earlier in December 2022 for questioning in the case. Later, she was released following the locals’ pressure. Later, she had then staged a protest outside the SSP office accusing police personnel of harassing her and implicating her in the case.

