Criminal wanted in four states arrested by Ambala Police

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Apr 11, 2023 09:28 PM IST

The accused, David Lohariya is a resident of Ambala City, who was arrested near Jaggi Colony on Saturday and remained in police remand for three days, ASP Deepak Kumar Jewaria told reporters at a press conference. He was wanted in over six cases registered in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala Police has arrested a criminal wanted in over six cases registered in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday. (Getty Images/Representational image)

“Based on a tip-off, a team was constituted under inspector Harjinder of the CIA-1 and he was arrested with a country-made pistol. A case was registered at Baldev Nagar police station. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court and was wanted in four states. He is in remand and he might reveal about his association with any inter-state criminal gang,” the ASP added.

In Ambala, a local court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him for creating nuisance and thrashing others during the lockdown in 2020.

He was declared a PO by an Ambala Court for allegedly assaulting an on-duty cop in 2016.

