News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: CII hosts free health check-up camp, over 250 benefited

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 24, 2023 12:55 AM IST

The camp included free medical consultation, blood sugar measurement, BP measurement, body mass index (BMI) and free consultation for all. The specialist team of doctors led by Dr Taranveer from Fortis Hospital participated in the camp

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Ludhiana, in association with Fortis Hospital organised a free complete body medical check-up camp at the premises of TK Steels in Ludhiana.

An expert team of doctors from Fortis Hospital participated in the camp in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The main objective of the camp was to bring affordable healthcare and give health information to the community to identify the common health problems of the community in order to create ways of addressing them. Over 250 Employees and people from the nearby community benefited from this camp.

Rishi Pahwa, chairman, CII Ludhiana Zone, and Jt. managing director, Avon Cycles Limited, said, “We shall take more such initiatives along with other CII members under CSR.” He also appreciated the efforts of Lokesh Jain, managing partner, TK Steels and their team members for organising the camp at their premises.

