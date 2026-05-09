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Circuit houses in Himachal now open for public

The circuit house, previously restricted only to government officials, can now be booked online by the public, the CM said during a review meeting of the Himachal General Administrative Department

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that all the circuit houses in the state will be made available to the public.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

The circuit house, previously restricted only to government officials, can now be booked online by the public, the CM said during a review meeting of the Himachal General Administrative Department. He also directed that QR code-based payment facilities be introduced to ensure people do not face inconvenience while making bookings and said this facility should be introduced across the state for circuit house booking as well.

The CM also directed officials to ensure better services for visitors at Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan in Delhi and Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh adding that their maintenance and repair will be done by the public works department.

The CM issued instructions to complete the construction of Himachal Niketan in Delhi before June 15.  

 
himachal pradesh sukhvinder singh sukhu
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Circuit houses in Himachal now open for public
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