CISF DG visits J&K’s Kathua, takes stock of fratricidal firing incident

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Praveer Ranjan on Wednesday visited the camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district where four personnel, including an assistant commandant, were killed in a fratricidal incident a day earlier, officials said.

Kathua senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma, along with senior officers of the CISF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, also reached the camp during the DG’s visit, officials said.

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The visit was aimed at carrying out an on-ground assessment and gathering first-hand information about the circumstances leading to the incident, they said.

Kathua senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma, along with senior officers of the CISF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, also reached the camp during the DG’s visit, officials said.

The officers reviewed the situation and discussed the sequence of events that led to the firing, they said.

Four CISF personnel, including an assistant commandant and a sub-inspector, were killed after a colleague allegedly opened fire on them following an altercation inside the Sewa-III Hydroelectric Power Project, located at Mashka village in Basohli, close to the Himachal Pradesh border, on Tuesday evening. The accused CISF personnel were subsequently overpowered and arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} The CISF chief interacted with senior officers and personnel at the camp and sought detailed information about the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the sequence of events before, during and after the firing, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CISF chief interacted with senior officers and personnel at the camp and sought detailed information about the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the sequence of events before, during and after the firing, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The DG also assessed the situation at the camp and took stock of the measures undertaken following the incident.

Later, accompanied by senior police and force officers, Ranjan visited the NHPC hospital in the adjoining Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh, where the bodies of the deceased personnel had been kept.

The CISF has already ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident, officials said.