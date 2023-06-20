CITCO announces Father’s Day photography contest

To celebrate Father’s Day, CITCO has announced a photography contest “Father’s Day Duet.”

Winners of the photography contest will be announced in the first week of July and notified directly via social media.

To take part in the contest, the participants are required to visit any of the CITCO’s properties with their fathers or father figures and capture a memorable duet photograph with them against the backdrop of the property.

The photograph can be shared on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtags #CITCODuet, #CITCO@50, while also tagging @CITCOofficial.chandigarh. Entries are open till June 30

The winner will get a weekend getaway for two at one of CITCO’s properties. The runner-up will get dining experience for two at a CITCO restaurant, whereas, the third prize includes a hamper from Hotel Mountview .

Winners will be selected based on the creativity, originality and emotional connect conveyed through their photographs. The winners will be announced in the first week of July and notified directly via social media.

