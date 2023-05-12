Mercury rises to 38°C in Chandigarh, highest in 3 weeks

After staying around 35°C for the past few days, the city’s maximum temperature rose to 38°C on Thursday.

At 38°C, the maximum temperature on Thursday in Chandigarh was the highest since April 18 when it had gone up to 39.4°C. It was 0.5 degree above normal. (HT File Photo)

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperature will soon touch 40°C and may go as high as 42°C around the start of the next week. Hence, caution has been advised, especially between 12 pm and 3 pm.

The minimum temperature also rose from 17.8°C on Wednesday to 18.7°C on Thursday.

As per IMD officials, a feeble Western Disturbance will be active in the region from Friday onwards, but it is only likely to cause partly cloudy weather and rain will remain unlikely.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may go up to 41°C, while the minimum temperature will remain anywhere between 21°C and 24°C.

